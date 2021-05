The Owusu Addo family was full of delight yesterday, May 8, as one of their daughters tied the knot.

Hannah, the elder sister of rapper Sarkodie was taken off the market in a colourful traditional ceremony.

Videos that have gone viral captured Hannah, also known as Adwoa Sark in a kente as she dances towards her groom.

Sarkodie was also pictured in a white two-piece Kaftan and his wife, Tracy donned a red gown as they made their angelic entrance.

Sarkodie and wife, Tracy