Passion for Difference (PFD) is set to hold Music, Dance and Choreography Day in Bergen, Norway.

The event is slated for November 13, 2021, at the Bergen Kultur Senter from 3:00-5:30 PM.

The event is a joint initiative between PFD and In His Presence Choreography to give exposure and opportunity to talented immigrants and indigenous Norwegian children to showcase their talents to the world.

The Choreography Group is led by Rejoice Odoom with other upcoming artists, Amponsah Preko Appiah, Alice Sheila Jones, Charles aka Nana Moore among other singers who are expected to perform at the event.

Ahead of the event on Saturday, Founder of Passion for Difference, Gifty Ohenewaa Nordbø, said the move is to give talented kids in Norway the opportunity to showcase their God-given talent to the world and also to seek collaboration or sponsorship for the children.

She stressed on the importance to use the platform as a means of recruiting some children and youth into Choreography groups in Bergen to groom them within the arts, culture and entertainment industry