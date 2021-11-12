The Rivers State Police Command has arrested a pastor, identified as Chris Onyebuchi Amadi, who allegedly strangled his wife to death during an argument in Aluu, Ikwere Local Government Area in Nigeria.

He allegedly strangled his 30-year-old wife, Evangelist Solution Amadi to death during an argument in Aluu, Ikwere Local Government Area of the state.

The deceased is also said to be a pastor and marriage counsellor in the church.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the arrest, stating the corpse has been retrieved from the scene of the crime and deposited at the morgue.

Omoni said the suspect has been transferred to the State Criminal and Investigation Department on the orders of the Commissioner of Police, Friday Eboka.

The PUNCH reports that Amadi locked her up and fled the community after realising that she was dead.

The state police spokesman said, “I can confirm the arrest of one Onyebuchi Amadi who had a misunderstanding with his wife on November 8.

“It was alleged that he (Onyebuchi Amadi) strangled her to death. So far, we have evacuated the corpse of the woman and taken it to the mortuary.

“The CP has ordered that the suspect be transferred to State CID for further investigation.”