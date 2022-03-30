A leading member of the National Democratic Congress, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has said the boycott of proceedings for the consideration and passage of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) by the Minority was for a good reason.

According to him, the passage of the Bill is illegal.

Mr. Kwakye Ofosu said in a Facebook post that the recent Supreme Court ruling on the required number needed to form decision-making quorum makes the approval of the Levy unconstitutional.

“138 MPs are needed for a decision but only 137 were present for the purported passage of the E-Levy today. It is simply not turntable to leave the government that has perpetrated this illegality and forced this draconian tax on you and blame the Minority,” he wrote on Tuesday.

“The boycott [by the Minority] also renders the purported passage of the E-Levy illegal, null and void per the NPP group’s own reasoning for overturning the rejection of the 2022 budget,” he explained.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu added that “the Minority didn’t bring a Bill to tax anyone. They have fought this Bill tooth and nail and will continue to fight it. Blame the unscrupulous Akufo-Addo-Bawumia government that went as far as rolling out a sick man in an ambulance on a stretcher to vote for this obnoxious tax.”

