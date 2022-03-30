MOMO

Ghanaians on social media are astounded by the passage of the Electronic Transaction levy (E-levy) Bill in Parliament.

The Majority-sided Parliament on Tuesday approved the Bill that has seen strong opposition from the Minority side.

Reacting to its passage, some Twitter users say they are dissatisfied with the government’s action despite concerns raised by citizens.

According to them, some Ghanaians have already started withdrawing their monies from their Mobile money accounts.

But for a section of the users, the passage comes as good news and the appropriate gift to President Akufo-Addo as he celebrates his 78th birthday today.

The passage of the E-levy Bill comes few hours before the much-anticipated Ghana vs Nigeria match scheduled for 5pm today at Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

Because of this, some Ghanaians say they will not be supporting the senior national team.

The President is yet to assent to the Bill to make it effective.

The E-levy is now at a rate of 1.5%.




RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR