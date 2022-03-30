Ghanaians on social media are astounded by the passage of the Electronic Transaction levy (E-levy) Bill in Parliament.

The Majority-sided Parliament on Tuesday approved the Bill that has seen strong opposition from the Minority side.

Reacting to its passage, some Twitter users say they are dissatisfied with the government’s action despite concerns raised by citizens.

According to them, some Ghanaians have already started withdrawing their monies from their Mobile money accounts.

If you owe me, pay me direct. No momo, no e-levy excuses. Just meet me for okponglo and give me my money. Take the E-levy bill do transport — Professor Liar-nel (@Oh_Joo1) March 29, 2022

Bye Bye MoMo. Herh Akuffo Addo#elevy pic.twitter.com/2XfsWAMm9N — G H O S T 😈 (@__ghostman_) March 29, 2022

Since the E-Levy has been passed, myself and other celebrities will no longer do Momo giveaways.



I was about dashing out some notes for any goal the Black Stars score later today.



E-Levy | Momo | Jordan Ayew — The Poll Specialist 🌐 (@MasterMawuena) March 29, 2022

But for a section of the users, the passage comes as good news and the appropriate gift to President Akufo-Addo as he celebrates his 78th birthday today.

E-levy being passed is the Perfect birthday gift for the President — H A R R I S O N ™️ (@mornyharrisonn) March 29, 2022

Our Birthday mood after E-Levy was passed 😂 pic.twitter.com/HPjmbGhohS — Nicholas Ekow Yamoah (@nick_yamoah) March 29, 2022

The passage of the E-levy Bill comes few hours before the much-anticipated Ghana vs Nigeria match scheduled for 5pm today at Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

Because of this, some Ghanaians say they will not be supporting the senior national team.

E-levy passed and you want me to support Black stars , like I fool😂 — Del_Bosky363😎 (@DBosky363) March 29, 2022

Are you feeling nervous ahead of the Nigeria -Ghana game ? — Thierry Nyann (@nyannthierry) March 29, 2022

The President is yet to assent to the Bill to make it effective.

The E-levy is now at a rate of 1.5%.