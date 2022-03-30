Home Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Wednesday, March 30, 2022 Newspaper Headlines Newspaper Headlines: Wednesday, March 30, 2022 March 30, 2022 6:46 am Facebook WhatsApp Twitter Telegram Email Pinterest Print Adom TV News (29-3-22) Ghana Clashes with Nigeria in Abuja – Agokansie - Adom TV News (29-3-22) President Akufo-Addo commissions two-tier Tamale Interchange – Adom TV News (29-3-22) Parliament Approves E-Levy Bill, Awaiting Presidential Assent – Adom TV News (29-3-22) Rainstorm Displaces 350: Old Mangoase rainstorm victims appeal for assistance – Adom TV (29-3-22) BECE: Over 600 complaints received at school placement resolution centre - Secretariat (29-3-22) Ghanaians want gov’t to put interventions in place to reduce economic hardship – Adom TV (29-3-22) E-Levy Passage: Residents in Oti region go wild after passage of controversial law (29-3-22)