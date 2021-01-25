Parts of the Volta Region will today, January 25, 2021, experience power outage from 7:00 am to 5:00 pm.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has explained the development is to allow the Ghana Grid Company to carry out major maintenance works at the Sogakope Bulk Supply Point.

ECG, in a statement, noted the affected areas will include Keta, Dabala, Sogakope, Adidome, Akatsi and it’s environs.

They have, however, apologised for any convenience the power cut will cause.

Read the statement below: