Engineers at the Asokwa Municipal Assembly in the Ashanti Region have recommended the demolition of parts of the building within the Kumasi Shoe factory that was gutted by fire following a gas explosion on Friday.

Officers from the National Disaster Management Organisation joined officials from the Asokwa Municipal Assembly to do a critical assessment of the building on Monday.

Speaking to Citi News after assessing the building, Mercy Sarquah, who is with the works department at the Asokwa Municipal Assembly, noted that parts of the building should be demolished and renovated in order not to put the lives of people at risk.

“The best we can do right now is to demolish parts and rework on it and I think from there, they can start reusing it,” she said.

“For now, they should not get close to the building until we are done with all the renovation work,” she also cautioned.

The engineer noted that parts of the roof, beams and columns were destroyed by the fire.

The explosion took place at a poly tank producing company located within the Kumasi Shoe factory enclave.

It has been directed to halt its operations until it meets fire safety requirements.

The factory has rented out space to the Poly tank producing company.

The fire led to the destruction of a number of poly tanks, vehicles and other equipment belonging to the company.