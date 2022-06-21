DCOP Douglas Akrofi Asiedu, a disaster expert who doubles the former Greater Accra police commander, has revealed the inadequacy of the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) in dealing with unforeseen natural disasters.

According to him, natural disaster management necessitates sufficient funds and preparations in order to respond to such events, but it appears that the organisation has fallen short of these requirements.

He went on to say that even committees of this organization at the district and regional levels have all fallen to their knees as a result of the government’s lack of attention, implying that there is a lot of work to be done.

“NADMO is not ready at all, if there is a problem unless the committee at the district level goes to the regional level, and the national but there is not enough money for these problems even now, those offices are all closed meaning they have collapsed”.

“The NADMO could have done better than what they are doing now, but there is no money and the government isn’t supporting too.”

He made the remarks when asked about NADMO’s preparedness for unexpected occurrences during the rainy season in an interview on Adom FM’s Burning Issues.

DCOP Douglas Akrofi Asiedu went on to say that NADMO, despite having the intention of deploying plans to deal with impending natural disasters, lacks the authority to do so and would be unable to do so even if given the opportunity.

“NADMO although has been calling for the authority to make plans they cannot work even if they have the power, because even if you want to work, they will ask you to stop but it is the work of NADMO to introduce plans to manage occurrences.”

