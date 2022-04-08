Some areas in Accra have been flooded after heavy rainfall on Friday, April 8.

The one-hour heavy rainfall has obstructed the flow of vehicular traffic on the Weija Barrier – West Hills Mall stretch of the Kasoa Highway, Central Business District, Sahara and Odawna, among other areas.

While many commuters parked their cars for the rain to subside, others have been carefully driving through the flood which has covered most part of the road.

The Ghana Meteorological Agency had already predicted a thunderstorm on Friday, a few hours before the rain.

“Moderate to heavy Thunderstorm and Rain Activity detected along the coast of the Volta Region at 8:30 am is expected to affect much of the southern parts of the country in the coming hours,” the agency warned in a brief report.

Some Ghanaians have taken to social media to share the flooding situation in their areas.

Gridlock on the Weija-Kasoa road as parts of it remain impassable.



East bound vehicles forced to use two lanes on the West bound-Kasoa stretch. #DriveSafeCampaign pic.twitter.com/pMbe9CbIrH — Joy Prime (@JoyPrimeTV) April 8, 2022

@NAkufoAddo you should be worried about this, the flood issues in Accra is really bad.



|Odartey Lamptey| |Jordan Ayew| |Nana Aba| |Black Sherif| |Sarkodie| |Wizkid| |Stonebwoy| |Shatta Wale| |Liverpool| |E-Levy| |Parliament| |Lynnx| |Kwesi Arthur| |Kelyv boy| |Rest in Peacel pic.twitter.com/hn8BmaK8qj — 100%KwahuBoy (@proud_blakk) April 8, 2022

Accra start dey flood already? Eei hmm smh 🤦‍♂️ — Leo De-Graft✊🏿🇬🇭🇺🇸 (@1OBOUR) April 8, 2022

Just 10 minutes of heavy rain, some part of Accra don dey flood ,eiii the bola plenty dodo😩 — Sheikh Senior Akon (@Seniorakon2) April 8, 2022

On a more serious note, we need to have a conversation on this Accra floods. It’s disgraceful and inhumane — Isaac Mensah 🇬🇭 (@IsaacMensah2) April 8, 2022