Thomas Partey has reiterated his ambition of winning the Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] with the senior national team, the Black Stars next year.

The West African country has gone 39 years without winning Africa’s prestigious tournament winning the last trophy in 1982.

Ghana has lost three finals in 1992, 2010 and 2015.

The technical handlers of the team have been tasked to annex the tournament in Cameroon.

However, next year’s tournament would be Partey’s third and he is eager to play an integral role as Black Stars chase success in Cameroon.

“It will be a great achievement [in my career if Ghana wins the Afcon],” he told TV3.

“I will be the happiest man on earth because it is one of the most important trophies in my career, as a Ghanaian and as a footballer.

“For me, it is more important than winning other trophies so we are working harder, doing our preparations and I think we have to start with that mentality of winning from now, which is going to take us far,” Partey added.

Next year will be 40 years since Ghana won the Afcon trophy.

Partey, who made his debut in 2016, is one of Charles Akonnor’s key players and was made deputy captain last year.

He has scored 10 goals in 31 games for Ghana.