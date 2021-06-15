The Multimedia Group Limited’s (MGL) coverage of Euro 2020 has brought happiness into Ghanaian homes as the free to air matches on offer have proved to be timely.

On Friday, June 11, the opening match between Turkey and Italy provided a 3-0 goal-fest as the Italians comfortably went past their counterparts.

And on Sunday, the day’s biggest game was live on Joy Prime and Joy Prime HD. England took on Croatia, with Stephen Appiah and Laryea Kingston at their witty best. Commentary for English language games on TV has been done by George Addo Jnr and Gary Al-Smith.

Check-out the best photos from Sunday’s game, where the Three Lions beat Croatia 1-0: