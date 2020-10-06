Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey, will sign a five-year deal with Arsenal after agreeing personal terms with the London-based club.

Partey, 27, will earn up to £250,000 per week in his new Arsenal deal as the club has already paid his release clause at La Liga offices.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder passed initial medical tests in Madrid and will travel to London tonight to complete the transfer.

The Premier League outfit triggered Partey’s €50 million buyout clause on Monday morning.

After the announcement of the deal, Partey will then fly to join the Black Stars for upcoming friendlies in Turkey.

He will sign a contract until June 2025.