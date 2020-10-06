Ghana midfielder, Thomas Partey, has completed a move to Premier League heavyweights, Arsenal on a long-term deal.

Partey joined the Premier League giants from Atletico Madrid after paying his 50m euros (£45.3m) release clause.

After completing the deal, Mikel Arteta, who is the head coach and a legend of the club, said the 27-year-old is an intelligent footballer and will definitely improve his side.

“We have been watching Thomas for a while, so we’re now delighted to add such a high-quality player to our squad. He is a dynamic midfielder with great energy,” Arteta told the official club website.

“He brings a lot of experience from a top club that has competed at the highest level in La Liga and the Champions League for several years.

“We’re very impressed with his attitude and his approach to the game. He’s an intelligent footballer and we’re looking forward to him integrating into our system and contributing to the progress we’re building at the moment at the club.”

Thomas will wear the No 18 shirt and will join up with his new team-mates next week after he returns from international duty with Ghana.

The 27-year-old Ghana midfielder made 35 league appearances and scored three goals for Diego Simeone’s side as they finish third in La Liga last season.

He played 188 times for Atletico after joining the club in 2011.

Partey won the 2017-18 Europa League and 2018 Super Cup with Atletico and signed a new deal at the Wanda Metropolitano in 2018, until the end of June 2023.