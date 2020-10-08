New Arsenal signing, Thomas Partey, has teamed up with his Black Stars teammates at Turkey on Wednesday afternoon.

The 27-year-old could not join his teammates due to his move to the Premier League outfit on Monday night.

The Gunners triggered his £45million release clause at Atlético Madrid on the transfer deadline day after months of speculations.

Partey’s move has now made him the most expensive Ghanaian footballer ever in history.

Ghana is preparing to take on Mali and Qatar on October 9 and 12 for international friendlies in Antalya, Turkey.

The games form part of Ghana’s preparations ahead of the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] qualifiers against Sudan next month.