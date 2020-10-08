Ghana international, Edwin Gyasi, has vowed to help his new side, Samsunspor to gain promotion to the Turkish Super Lig next season.

The 29-year-old exciting winger joined the Turkish lower-tier this summer from Bulgarian side, CSKA Sofia after two years of dedicated service.

Gyasi’s debut game has been delayed due to injury after joining the club.

After impressing in a pre-season game, the forward is targeting making a huge impression at the club.

“Samsunspor used to play in the Super Lig, unfortunately, the past few years they were relegated and are now in the second league of Turkey,” he told the club’s official Youtube channel.

“So we will try to push to go to the Super Lig where it belongs.

“I am delighted to be here. The fans and the stadium is amazing. Everything around the club is impressive.

“The president spoke with me and told the direction of the club and their plans caught my attention,” he added.

Gyasi also assured the people in Samsun that he and his teammates will do their best to put on their faces by qualifying for the Super Lig next season.

I know the people are hoping to see the club back to the Super Lig next season and I am here to do my best for this club.

“We will make sure we put smiles on the faces of the people of Samsun at the end of the season,” he added.

The skilful and gifted winger will be hoping to start when Samsunspor host İstanbulspor at the Canik 19 May Stadium on Saturday, October 17.

Gyasi has been offered a huge role at the club as they fight to gain promotion to the Super Lig.

Samsunspor are occupying the 5th position with eight points after four matches played.