A portion of the Accra-Tema Beach Road has caved in due to a heavy downpour that started on Monday night.

Videos and photos available to JoyNews show that one side of the road has completely collapsed, leaving commuters stranded and immovable.

Some residents who spoke to JoyNews’ Michael Papanii Asharley attributed the development to a new bridge being constructed on the stretch to replace an older one.

According to them, the new bridge could not contain the underground water pressure, causing a part of the road to cave in.

“Some of them also mentioned that around 4 am, there was a cement truck and other heavy trucks that used the road, and probably the pressure from that also made the road cave in, eventually,” the reporter said.

Meanwhile, a kilometre portion of the road has been blocked and traffic diverted.

This is to help prevent further damage to the road and avert any untoward thing.

The last rain incident affected several parts of Accra and got homes and residential facilities submerged for the second time in just about four days.

Some affected areas in the country’s capital include Kaneshie, Adabraka, Weija, Kwame Nkrumah Circle, Dansoman, Tse Addo, and Tesano.