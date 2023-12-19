Parliament is set to conduct a public hearing vetting for the nominees appointed by the President to fill vacant positions on the Supreme Court bench.

In a letter addressed to the House, the President nominated three justices, currently serving on the Court of Appeal, for elevation to the Supreme Court.

The nominated justices are Henry Anthony Kwofie, Yaw Darko Asare, and Richard Adjei-Frimpong.

The Appointments Committee, chaired by the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu, will oversee the vetting process and submit a report to the plenary for consideration.

President Akufo-Addo, in a letter to Parliament dated October 11, 2023, highlighted the importance of promptly filling the vacancies caused by the retirement of some members on the bench.

Ken Ofori-Atta reacts to resignation rumours

Wife of cocoa merchant demands access to property from husband after…