Parliament is expected to consider over 36 bills as the House resumes sitting of the second meeting of the Fourth Session of the 7th Parliament on Tuesday.

Key among them is the Affirmative Action Bill, 2020, National Ambulance amendment bill, 2020.

Various committees of Parliament are also considering a total of 18 bills.

In a statement signed by the Director of Public Affairs of Parliament, Kate Addo said MPs and the general public will have to adhere to social distancing protocols during the meeting.

