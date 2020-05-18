Three National Security (NS) operatives from the Flagstaff House allegedly sent to take over the Kade Palace in the Eastern region have been placed under police and national security investigations.

The three, identified as Isaac Acquah, Eric Achiampong and Owusu Boah Annane, according to a statement issued by the Eastern Regional office of the NS, were allegedly sent by an unnamed NS coordinator to take over the Palace.

The purpose of the take-over, according to the statement, was to hand the palace over to one Nana Asare Twe II, a self-acclaimed chief of Kade.

The three were, however, detained when they reported at the local police station on Friday, May 15 to introduce themselves as NS operatives tasked to take-over the said palace.

ALSO READ:

Luck, however, eluded them when officials of the eastern regional NS team who got wind of theIR operations, rushed in and handed the three persons over to the Kade police for further interrogations.

During interrogations, however, Acquah managed to escape, leaving Eric and Owusu.

Narrating the circumstances leading to the Friday incident, Konahene of the area, Nana Owusu Adade said a notice purporting to forcibly take over the Kade palace by unknown elements was posted at the old palace at Kade on Monday, May 11, with the date set for the supposed takeover being Friday, May 15 .

He said the threat didn’t deter officials of the palace as they sat in wait at the palace on Friday for the said takeover.

He said at twelve o’clock in the afternoon on the said date, the three men walked into the Kade Police station and presented themselves as operatives of NS sent to take over the palace.

They were, however apprehended by the police.

The suspects meanwhile are on police enquiry bail while a report has been sent to the NS Headquarters for further action as investigations commence.

There have been disturbances in the town as Osabarima Agyare Tenadu II and Osabarima Asare Twe II have been litigating over who is the legitimate Kadehene of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council.

The Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Council in a letter signed by D. M. Ofori-Atta introduced Osabarima Asare Twe II as the new chief of Kade in the Oseawuo Division after the announcement of the destoolment of Osabarima Agyare Tenadu II.

A high court in Koforidua, however, restrained the Okyehene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II and five others from installing one Odehye Yaw Twum Debrah as the Chief of Kade.

The installation had been challenged in an appeal filed by Osabarima Agyare Tenadu II, Chief of Kade, who is an interested party at the Judicial Committee of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs.