Parliament has constituted a 26-member Appointments Committee also known as Vetting Committee.

The Committee will vet the nominees for various ministerial portfolios by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

It is chaired by Joseph Osei-Owusu, Member of Parliament (MP) for Bekwai and First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Haruna Iddrisu, National Democratic Congress Caucus Leader and MP for Tamale South as ranking member.

The Committee is made up of 13 members for each caucus. The list is yet to be approved by the House.

Below is the list of members on the committee: