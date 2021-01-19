The family of the late journalist, Ahmed Suale, says they will petition international bodies to help with the investigation of his murder and ensure that justice is served.

Speaking on Newsnight on Joy FM, brother of the deceased said the family is frustrated by the Ghana Police’s delay in bringing the perpetrators to book two years after his death.

As such, they believe that seeking help from bodies like the United Nations (UN), United States (US) Embassy among others will help give the family the answers they seek, Mustapha Iddrisu, told Emefa Apawu, Monday.

“Nothing concrete is coming from the Ghane Police Service. We have cooperated with them, sometimes we go there just to inquire but then nothing comes out. All they tell us is that they are still investigating,” he said.

Mr Iddrisu was concerned that the evidence gathered for their case might be compromised during this period of delay.

“We are now going to petition the UN, the US embassy, we will petition the British High Commission and any other person that matters,” he said.

Mr Iddrisu said the family is not ready to let go without a fight and asked journalists in the country to help them push for justice.

Meanwhile, President of the Ghana Journalist Association, Affail Monney, has commented on the matter, imploring the police to do more to arrest the killers of Mr Suale.

“We believe that it is within the bounds of capacity of the Ghana police and law and order community to fish out the perpetrators and bring them to book.

“The urgent promptitude with which they have handled previous cases gives us hope that they can intensify the search for the killers of Ahmed Suale,” he told JoyNews’ Kwaku Asante.

Background

Investigative journalist with Tiger Eye Private Investigations, Mr Suale was murdered by an unknown assailant in his vehicle on January 16, 2019.

He was shot three times, twice in the chest and another in the neck by unidentified men at Madina in Accra while he was driving home.

He was part of a team of undercover journalists led by renowned investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The deceased was key in the #12 investigations about corruption in Africa which led to the downfall of former Ghana Football Association president, Kwesi Nyantakyi.