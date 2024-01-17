A Member of Parliament’s Christian Fellowship, Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, has stated that the House is awaiting the Attorney General’s(AG) advice on the Seventh-day Adventist(SDA) Church’s request for an amendment to the December 7 election date.

“We are waiting if the Attorney General will listen to them and bring it to us. Then, we will look at the petition and whether there is merit in taking that amendment at all.”

This comes as the church is making a strong case for a change in the December 7 election schedule.

The church explained that this is because the date falls on a Saturday, which will conflict with Sabbath, a holy day dedicated to the worship of God.

The church says the first or second Tuesday will be more convenient to promote inclusive democracy.

Additionally, the Church is taking steps by sending another petition to the Attorney General and pushing for an amendment of the constitutional provisions which restrict the period of organizing parliamentary and presidential elections in Ghana.

The lawmaker said the petition has not come to Parliament’s attention, adding that it is news to him.

The Ho West MP noted that although the December 7 date has been cast in stone, their petition ought to be given a listening ear so the country can decide given their substantial membership.

“If you look at the numbers about 395,000 members. It clearly shows that it has at least close to about one per cent of Ghana’s population and so it is worth listening to them and also look at the merit in it,” he added.

Private Legal Practitioner, Martin Kpebu, has suggested that early voting be held for the church as it is done for the security agencies.

This, he says can be done if only the state will be willing to absolve the cost involved.

According to him, the only problem he foresees in this option is that it will burden parties in opposition.