Former Programmes Manager of Hitz FM, a radio station owned by the Multimedia Group of Companies, Mark Okraku-Mantey, has been approved by Parliament as Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.

The approval of the former President of the Creative Arts Council on Tuesday has been hailed by industry players. Known for his enormous contribution to the entertainment industry in Ghana, Mr OKraku-Mantey is expected to work with sector Minister Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal to ensure the growth of the Tourism, Arts and Culture sectors of the country.

The Ministry of Tourism is responsible for the development and promotion of tourism-related activities in the country.

The functions of the Ministry are; diversify and expand the tourism industry for economic development, develop a competitive creative arts industry, promote culture throughout the development process, enhance Ghana’s international image and influence, promote Ghana’s political and economic interests abroad and integrate the Ghanaian diaspora in national development process.

Mr Okraku-Mantey is not a new figure in the music and movie industry in Ghana. He has been working with artistes and movie producers for years.

He worked with Oheneba Kissi on his ‘ABC of Love’ hit and Daasebre Gyamena on ‘Kokoko’, both songs sold thousands of copies. They are still regarded as some of Ghana’s best songs.

He has been working as the President of the Creative Arts Council since 2017 when the New Patriotic Party gained power.

Mr Okraku-Mantey was also instrumental in getting the Creative Arts Bill passed.

Meanwhile, Parliament has today approved 11 other Deputy Minister nominees appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

They are; Alfred Tuah-Yeboah- Ministry of Justice and Attorney General’s Department, Michael Okyere Baafi- Ministry of Trade and Industry, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam- Ministry of Energy.



The rest are; Gifty Twum-Ampofo- Ministry of Education, Stephen Jaliyah- Ministry of Roads and Highways, Thomas Mbomba- Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Herbert Krapa- Ministry of Trade and Industry, Fatimatu Abubakar- Ministry of Information, Mahama Seini –Ministry Health and Bright Wireko Brobbey- Ministry of Employment.