Parliament has approved nomination of the new ministers appointed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

This was after a secret voting by Members of Parliament (MPs) of both Minority and Majority in Parliament.

By this, Member of Parliament for Adansi Asokwa MP, K.T Hammond is now the Minister of Trade and Industry with the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Stephen Amoah serving as his deputy.

The Member of Parliament for Abetifi, Bryan Acheampong is also the substantive Minister for Food and Agriculture while Stephen Asamoah Boateng is the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

Osei Bonsu Amoah, MP for Akuapem South, who was a Deputy Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, is now a Minister of State at the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development.

Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, the MP for Karaga, and the immediate-past Deputy Minister of Energy is now a Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance.

Below are the full results