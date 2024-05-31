A private legal practitioner, Professor Yaw Anokye Frimpong has said people who suffered neglect during their childhood can sue their parents.

However, they must do so before they turn 18.

He said this in an interview with Adom News as he shed light on protecting universal human rights and freedoms, especially those in the 1992 Constitution, including civil, political, economic, social, and cultural rights.

Prof Frimpong emphasised that, the provision entitles every child to special care, assistance, and maintenance from their natural parents.

“Parents who neglect their children’s basic needs can face legal action but such action must be taken before the child reaches 18. After that, the law considers them an adult, and they cannot seek legal recourse for past neglect,” he explained.

Prof Frimpong also acknowledged that, some parents neglect their children due to poverty.

His comment comes after the Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Joseph Whittal, expressed concerns about the increasing rate of child neglect cases, attributing it to economic hardship.

In 2021, CHRAJ received a total of 146 Right to Education cases, 1,914 Right to Maintenance (necessaries of life) cases, five Right to Health cases, and 215 Right to Access to Natural Parents.

The rest are Defilement, 18, Child Trafficking, 15, Early and Forced Marriages, 22, Inhuman Treatment, 41, Right to Name, 16, and Right to Lawful Custody, 310.