Former Ghana captain, Asamoah Gyan says he understands the frustration Andre Ayew following his exclusion from the Black Stars squad.

Ayew was left out of Ghana’s 26-man squad for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic, as announced by head coach, Otto Addo on Wednesday.

Having had a strong season with Le Havre in the French Ligue 1, the 34-year-old Ayew had expected to be included in the squad for these crucial matches.

Addo acknowledged that Ayew disagreed with his decision, with reports indicating that the veteran player is unhappy about being left out.

Gyan, however, views Ayew’s reaction as ‘normal.’

“If it were me, I wouldn’t be happy, which is a normal reaction, but at the end of the day, the coach has made his decision, so we just have to support it,” Gyan told Joy FM.

“We shouldn’t forget that Andre is already a legend,” he added.

Ghana is set to face Mali in Bamako on June 6 before returning to Kumasi for the home game against the Central African Republic.