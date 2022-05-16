Son of late President Robert Gabriel Mugabe is reported to have been hospitalised at a private hospital in Singapore.

According to a local online publication, Robert Tinotenda Junior was admitted at the hospital after he suffered a collapsed lung.

Details on what caused the reported injury are still sketchy. However, Robert Junior is said to have suffered a collapsed right lung a few hours after he landed in Singapore on Saturday.

At the time he suffered severe pain in his torso, the 30-year-old was alone.

Robert Junior was immediately admitted at the unnamed Singapore private hospital after doctors realised that he had a collapsed right lung.

The doctors did not waste any time and scheduled a surgery for the late President’s son.

The operation is reported to have gone successfully, and Tino is said to be in good condition and recovering well.