Would you like to become his most desirable person? Then turn him on and take him to ‘cloud 9’ with these naughty phrases and sentences.

Seduction isn’t about what you wear to your man, It comes in even other potent forms, particularly through words.

What you whisper to him can shoot him to the world of pleasure even without physical touch.

If you can learn to master the art of dirty talk which releases these feelings within your man, he’ll be putty in your hands.

You’ll be the irresistible lover that he keeps coming back to again and again.

Before we get started, let’s go over the disclaimer. These are NOT for first dates. These are for ideally couples or at least friends with benefits.

Just so you know, everyone is different, and how you talk naughty to your man depends on how comfortable you both are with each other in the relationship.

In some cases, it takes some practice to see what things you whisper work the best for him. It mostly depends on his personality type and what he likes.

We advise that you start off whispering the easier ones to him, then work your way up.

Here are the 10 naughty things you can whisper in his ears to seduce him:

I’m not wearing any underwear

When you take your shirt off

It makes me weak in the knees

Lie down on the bed and me help you take your shirt off

I can pleasure you in ways you didn’t think existed

I’m Horny All The Time With You

You Turn Me Into Such a Whore, are you hungry baby?

I want to swallow you up

You are the biggest turn-on

Why can’t I have you right now?

None of these people need to know, can I have you right now?