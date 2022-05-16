Grammy award-winning rapper, Kendrick Lamar has exhibited the sporting side of his life while in Ghana after he was spotted playing football in Jamestown.

The rapper, since arriving in Ghana has been experiencing the country in diverse ways, days after launching his new album ‘Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers’.

Lamar’s new album has received positive reviews globally, with several top stars and Hip hop lovers giving arguably the best rapper of this generation his flowers.

A video making the rounds on social media shows the Compton native blending in nicely as he showed his football skills with some youth in the area.

Earlier, the US rapper was spotted familiarising with the locals at the Freedom Skate Park in Accra, commissioned by the late Louis Vuitton designer and Offwhite CEO, Virgil Abloh.