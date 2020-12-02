A serious tragedy has struck in Umueje village, Obinze community, in the Owerri Local Government Area of Imo State after a man, named Victor Iwu, allegedly killed his kinsman, Bright Odi, over marital rites.

According to the resident who identified himself only as Cosmos, the youth of the community set the house of the suspect on fire after news broke that the victim had been confirmed dead in a hospital.

This came after the suspect and the victim had an issue on the sharing formula of the bride price of one of their sisters, who recently got married.

The source said: “Victor kicked Bright, an electrician in his scrotum over the sharing formula of the pride price proceeds of one of their sisters who recently got married. He immediately lost consciousness and was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead the next day, Tuesday. Out of anger, the youth set the family house of the suspect on fire.”

The police spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, said the incident had been transferred to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department.

He said: The suspect is at large and will soon be arrested.