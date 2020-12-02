A self-acclaimed vegan has called out a restaurant customer care to cry out after she ordered for ‘Goat Curry’ and ate it, claiming she didn’t know goat was an animal.
In a voice note which has since gone viral, the unknown woman cried bitterly and called out the restaurant owners for not letting her know that a goat is an animal.
Sharing the voice note of the call on popular micro blogging platform, Twitter, @dtwisternerd wrote:
“How are you vegan but you ordered curry goat and ate it all then started complaining that you didn’t know goat is an animal?”
