In order for the youth of Bortianor-Ngleshie Amanfro Constituency to achieve their individual aspirations and collectively contribute toward development, a skills acquisition programme has been launched.

The Parliamentary Candidate (PC) on the ticket of the New Patriotic Party, Sylvester Tetteh, launching the programme at Tsokome, Old Bortianor, presented sowing machines to the initial trainees and paid for their training.

The trainees were made up of seamstresses and tailors, hairdressers, plumbers, makeup, POP, welders, mechanics and drivers.

It was also to tell the people of BNA that his promise of giving skills training to 500 youth yearly will not be a hoax.

Aside the youth, the PC will also introduce other skills that take two weeks to three months to learn, especially for persons who are elderly enough and could not stand a long and tortuous training.

The trainees will be taken through detergent making, batik tie and dye, decorations, cake and pastry making.

His word of advice to the beneficiaries was for them to take their training serious and ensure that they are obedient to their masters and mistresses.

Speaking at the presentation of the sewing machines he charged the recipients to put the sewing machines to good use in order to transform lives in their communities.

He also advised the recipients not to keep their skills to themselves, but also train other youth in their various communities, so, the benefits will have a multiplying effect in their community.

He added that he will continue to invest his time and resources toward helping to develop the capacity of his constituents if voted for to represent them in parliament.

Some of the beneficiaries thanked the PC and expressed their sincerest gratitude to him for this wonderful gesture, and urged all constituents to support him to be put in office to serve them.