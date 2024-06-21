A bride’s wedding gown caught fire during her reception as she and her groom walked up the aisle, flanked by decorative candles.

The incident, which was captured on video by Bailey, a wedding artist and content creator, quickly went viral online.

The video shows the newlyweds making their way up the candle-lined aisle, surrounded by well-wishers.

Suddenly, the bride’s dress ignites, leading to a brief but alarming fire. The flames momentarily engulf the gown, causing panic among the bride, groom, and guests.

Attendees swiftly responded, dousing the flames with buckets of water, which prevented further damage or injury.

Bailey, who was hired to paint a live scene of the wedding, recorded the incident as it unfolded.

In the caption of her viral video, she expressed her relief that no one was hurt. She noted that she was in the midst of filming content to complement her painting timelapse when she dropped her phone to assist in extinguishing the fire.