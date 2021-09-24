A Chief Superintendent of Police, Kazeem Abonde, has been killed during a clash between policemen and motorcyclists in the Ajao Estate area of Lagos State.

PUNCH Metro gathered that the policemen were carrying out enforcement in the area on Thursday when they were resisted by the riders, who protested against the seizure of their means of livelihood.

The situation was said to have snowballed into a clash and resulted in the death of Mr Abonde, who was reportedly hacked to death.

Our correspondent saw a photo of the bloodied remains of the policeman by the roadside. The victim’s head appeared to have been smashed with some objects.

Another photo captured no fewer than 10 persons milling around a damaged patrol van inscribed with the Lagos State Police Command.

A source told our correspondent that the policemen involved in the incident were attached to the Ajao Police Station.

“Everywhere is tense; we don’t know what exactly caused the fight, but we know that there was a confrontation between motorcyclists and the policemen attached to the Ajao Police Station,” the source added.

However, a passerby was heard lamenting in a video clip that the policemen were attached to the Lagos State Environmental and Special Offences Unit.

The passerby, while urging residents of Ajao Estate to be conscious of the insecurity occasioned by the clash, also showed a blue police van that was said to have been damaged during the clash.

PUNCH Metro gathered that motorcyclists in the area had stopped operation due to the clash, as residents trek to their various destinations.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Adekunle Ajisebutu, promised to react to the incident after getting full briefing.