Head of Communications at Ghana National Gas Company, Ernest Owusu Bempah, has rendered an unqualified apology over attacks on celebrities who are part of the #FixTheCountry campaign.

Popular individuals and many others have used the hashtag to call on the government to attend to problems facing the country including the hike in fuel prices, poor education, health, infrastructure and ultimately the country’s economy.

The online protest has been trending for the past week on the micro-blogging platform Twitter.

The controversial politician, reacting to the campaign, said the noise being generated by them “is akin to drunken behaviour.”

Mr Bempah questioned what exactly these celebrities have fixed by themselves apart from their fake social media lifestyle and living on borrowed glory.

The comments generated backlash from the conveners and Ghanaians at large as the campaign intensifies.

However, in a new post on his Facebook page, he said he had taken a second look at his write up and admits he was harsh in his conclusion and choice of words.

Though he stated he is sorry and retracts the comment, he maintained there was nothing untruth about his earlier comments.

“This shouldn’t have been the case and I apologise to all those who may have been hurt by the piece. I’m sorry. I, therefore, retract the strong and uncomplimentary language used in the write up.

“Maybe the issues that I was so much concerned about will have been glossed over had I not engaged in some early conclusions,” part of the post read.

Read the full post below: