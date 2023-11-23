Twenty-five people have died in Nigeria’s Niger state after the truck they were travelling in lost control and crashed on a busy expressway.

The truck, which was headed to the economic hub of Lagos from Sokoto state, was speeding and overloaded with passengers and cargo, the federal road safety agency said on Wednesday.

Some of the more than 200 passengers who survived the accident sustained serious injuries.

The accident happened on Tuesday night but was confirmed by authorities on Wednesday.

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday described the accident as “a harrowing tragedy” and directed emergency response agencies to ensure the injured survivors receive necessary treatment.

Niger state governor Mohammed Bago also issued a directive against the use of trucks and other haulage vehicles to carry passengers.

