The Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, has described as impressive the outcome of the 2023 Computerized School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) which has recorded 95.60 per cent placement into various Senior High as well as Technical and Vocational Education and Training Institutions.

He explained that, the sharp increase from automatic placement of 81 per cent into their selected schools three weeks ago to more than 95 per cent now attested to the interest and confidence students, parents as well as other stakeholders had in the CSSPS.

Dr Adutwum announced this when he addressed the media after meeting the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs in Kumasi.

The visit which was at the request of the House of Chiefs allowed the Minister to highlight all reforms taking place in the nation’s education space, especially in the Ashanti region.

Presided over by the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs invited the Minister to brief them on the various policies and interventions being implemented by the Ministry.

The excited Minister attributed the increased enrollment to prudent measures put in place by the Ministry and other agencies aligned to the exercise and commended all the stakeholders for their roles leading to the success of this year’s exercise.

During the meeting with the House, the Education Minister explained all the policies and the motive for their implementation as well as their role towards the nation’s transformation.

Dr Adutwum said, “I must admit that we encountered few challenges but notwithstanding we have been able to record over 95 per cent placement which is remarkable for the nation.”

The Education Minister stated “We have new high schools under construction, and science labs are being built in existing schools. WASSCE scores have improved under Akufo-Addo. There is no doubt that we are seeing a major transformation. STEM education has been given a major boost”.

He commended parents for their support through complying with the laid down placement processes and pledged to continue putting in place strategic measures to help get the best for the nation.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, who presided over the meeting applauded Dr Adutwum for his vision and commitment towards transforming the nation through education.

He pledged the support of the traditional authority towards creating an enabling environment for improved education in all communities.

Assembly election: Gunshots fired as NDC, NPP supporters clash at polling…

District-level Election: Pratt mocks EC