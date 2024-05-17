A stormy downpour has battered the Jachie township in the Bosomtwe district of Ashanti Region, leaving hundreds displaced.

The Thursday night rains tore roofs of over 50 houses, destroying valuables and structures.

Displaced residents are in awe as they watch their belongings soak in water and their homes crushed by the heavy winds.

Officials of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) are assessing the devastation in the community for immediate intervention.

