A total of 424 new lawyers have been called to the Bar to commence the legal profession after a short ceremony organised by the General Legal Council (GLC) in Accra.

The new lawyers by this ceremony, have been certified by the GLC to begin their legal profession in the country.

The 424 newly trained lawyers were called to the Bar, at the 57th anniversary in the history of the enrolment of lawyers.

Per the practice, the GLC annually convenes a formal meeting to enroll and call to the Ghana Bar, candidates who have successfully passed their professional law examination organised by the Ghana School of Law, after certifying their results.

The GLC, as part of its functions, is also to maintain the legal professional standards and discipline among legal practitioners through the Disciplinary Committee which sits on the last Thursday of every month except during legal vacation.

Justices of the Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin Yeboah, Justice Samuel Marfu-Sau, Justice Victor Jones Dotse, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie and Justice Yaw Appau took turns to present certificates to the new lawyers.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General Gloria Afua Akuffo, Anthony Forson Jnr, the national president of the Ghana Bar Association also followed suit.

Distinguished students

Gyan Emmanuel Yeboah won the John Mensah Sarbah Memorial prizes. Antionette Ayisah-Eyeson, best student in civil procedure, Kobby Afari Yeboah, best student in Criminal Procedure and Law Practice Management and Legal, Baah Acheampong Moses, best student in Law of Evidence, Wedadebam Awiah Matilda, best student in Interpretation of deeds and statues, Nana Fyn Michael, best student in Alternative Dispute Resolution and Akua Badu Afriyie, best student in Advocacy and legal ethics.

Other awardees were Jeiten Osei-Bonsu, best student in conveyancing and practice drafting, Siaw Gyamfi-Henry, best student in company and commercial practice, and Ohenewaa Kumah Grace, best student in family and practice.