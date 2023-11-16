More than 24,000 school children in the Obuasi East District are set to undergo a deworming initiative as part of a nationwide campaign in schools.

The District Health and Education Directorates, alongside Faustina Amissah, the Chief Executive of Obuasi East District, oversaw the administration of Praziquantel (600mg) and Albendazole (400mg) to each child at St Joseph School, Wawase, based on their height.

Dr. Patrick Boakye Yiadom, the Member of Parliament for Obuasi East constituency, and the Obuasi East District Assembly contributed to the effort by donating water sachets for each child.

The campaign, aimed at enhancing the well-being of school-age children, focuses on combating parasitic infections that can hinder their growth and overall health.

Teachers, with the assistance of local health workers, will supervise the administration of medicines to the children at their respective schools.

The District Chief Executive, encouraged active student participation, urging parents to support and involve their children in the deworming exercise.

Health professionals administering the drugs at St. Joseph School underscored the importance of preventive measures against parasitic infections.