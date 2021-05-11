Over 10 wooden structures at Krofrom Market have been destroyed by fire.

The wooden shacks served as homes and shops for the inhabitants. Currently, no casualties have been reported following the incident.

According to the Manhyia Divisional Fire Officer DO1 Abban, they received the distress calls at about 2:00am on Tuesday after which they proceeded to the market to put out the fire.

“The shacks are built anyhow and accessibility within the structure is very difficult. We have not received any report of any casualty, but as you can see, the whole structure is burnt down. We received the distress call at 02:11hrs and we moved in and accessed the situation.

“The Manhyia Fire Station came in and we realised that one fire engine cannot put out the fire. So we requested for another engine that is the Tech Fire Station they also came in to assist and we brought the fire under control.”

Property worth thousands of cedis was destroyed by the fire.

The Fire Service is conducting investigations into the cause of the fire and would inform the public accordingly.