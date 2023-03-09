The Minority Leader has taken strong exception to government’s position that the current economic crisis being experienced is not its doing.

A peeved Cassiel Ato Forson was baffled by President Nana Akufo-Addo’s State of the Nation Address presented to Parliament on Wednesday.

In the Address, the President among other things said the NPP administration was judicious in borrowing and spending.

President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo stated that allegations of profligate spending are untenable.

“The debts we are servicing were not only contracted during the period of this administration,” he added.

After the President’s address, the Ajumako-Enyan-Esiam MP was invited to second the motion for the House’s adjournment.

He enumerated some issues which he says reflect the actual state of the country but are not captured in the day’s address.

“Our economy is in its worst shape in decades. In fact, Ghana’s economy is bankrupt or insolvent. We are currently unable to repay our debt. Ghana has officially defaulted in the repayment of our debt since January 2022. Yet, Mr President, your government is failing to cut down on the size of government and public expenditure.”

He accused the President of supervising this inefficiency and hardship suffered by Ghanaians.

“Mr President, our country is in tatters largely because it is self-inflicted, your government inflicted it on us and failed to act.

“Mr President, this is your scorecard… and this is the true state of the nation,” he added.