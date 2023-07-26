The life patron of Asante Kotoko, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has given the club GHc600,000 to prepare for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

Following the dissolution of the board of directors and the management, a four-member Interim Management Committee has been instituted by Otumfuo to run the club.

The IMC is made up of Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua, the Kontomponiaferehene, former Black Stars coach, James Kwesi Appiah, newly-appointed Kotoko coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum and Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi as the administrative manager.

And for the IMC to achieve their mandate, the money has been made available to them to run the affairs of the club.

Asante Kotoko finished last season in the 4th position with 52 points and ended the season trophyless.

Meanwhile, David Ocloo has made a return to the club to deputise Prosper Narteh Ogum after mutually parting ways with Hearts of Oak.

The 2023/24 Ghana Premier League has been scheduled to kick off in September later this year.

