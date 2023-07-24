Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the owner and life patron of Asante Kotoko, has expressed his disappointment, describing the club as the only ‘institution’ embarrassing his stool.

On Friday, the Asantehene held a meeting with the legends of the club and the supporters’ leadership following the dissolution of the management and the board of directors.

On Saturday, Otumfuo took a tour of the club’s Adako Jachie Sports Complex which is yet to be completed.

“The current debt is from hotel expenses, players’ salaries and wages – which have been accrued also from the last two months adding June and July. So we have this debt to clear before also finding a way around player recruitment,” Otumfuo said.

“As for you [Kotoko], you are the only ones disgracing me.”

He’s also ordered the club to clear its debt of over GHc3m before signing players ahead of the new betPawa league season which kicks off in six weeks.

Asante Kotoko IMC

Meanwhile, Prosper Ogum Narteh has returned to the club as the head coach one year after his departure after an Interim Management Committee (IMC) was named to steer the team.

The IMC also include former Black Stars coach, James Kwesi Appiah, Nana Apinka Akwasi Awua and Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi, the club’s administrative manager.

READ ALSO