The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has ordered the destoolment of the chief of Antoa, a popular town in Asanteman.

Nana Kwame Owusu Agyeman, who has been on the stool for over 20 years, is accused of violating customary procedures by instating his nephew to take over from him while he lives.

Other offences include the multiple sale of lands.

The Otumfuo delivered his ruling at a sitting of the Kumasi Traditional Council on Monday.

Rites for the destoolment processes have started in earnest.

The Asante town is famous for its river deity, Antoa Anyaman Bosom, which is reputed for meting out instant justice.

The Antoa shrine is known across Ghana as an oathing deity, where disputants in a case present themselves for arbitration.

Rituals are also performed at Antoa for relief of the deity oath.