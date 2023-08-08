The owner and bankroller of Asante Kotoko, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has warned the Interim Management Committee (IMC) to stay away from player selection.

The four-member IMC was confirmed following the dissolution of the Dr Kwame Kyei-led board of directors and the Nana Yaw Amponsah-led management following the expiration of their three-year mandate.

Prosper Narteh Ogum, who led the club to Premier League glory in his first season during the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season, has been named among the IMC.

He will lead the side as the new head coach ahead of the new football season.

Speaking to the playing body, technical team and the IMC members at Manhyia on Monday, Otumfuo cautioned the IMC not to interfere in player signings and team selection.

According to him, the coach should be given the freedom and the power to do his job.

The members of the IMC are Nana Apinkra Akwasi Awua; the Kontomponiaferehene and a chartered accountant, former Black Stars coach Appiah, and Emmanuel Newton Dasoberi as the administrative manager.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko will officially open pre-season camp on Tuesday at Beposo ahead of the new football season.

Asante Kotoko will open their 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season with a home game against Heart of Lions at the Baba Yara Stadium.

