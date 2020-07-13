Former Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Otiko Afisah Djaba, has invoked curses on persons she claimed are denigrating her.

“God will punish you and your descendants for the false publication about me on social media. you will suffer,” she stated.

This follows a publication alleging that she had taken the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi-Boasiako, popularly known as Wontumi, to the cleaners for disrespecting Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

The report also said Madam Djaba announced her exit from the NPP which she described as a useless political party.

But the former Gender Minister expressed shock at the publication attributed to her when she had not granted any interview in the past years.

“I have been traumatised, I feel battered since the story went viral on social media. God will punish those behind this fake publication,” she fumed on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Monday.

The former NPP National Women’s Organiser blamed the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for being behind the said publication just to court support for its Vice-Presidential candidate, Prof. Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

“I know some members of the NDC are behind this but you can’t destroy one woman to promote the other. I have worked hard for my name and you can’t drag it in the mud,” she opined.

Madam Djaba said she has reported the news portal which carried the story and will also sue them in court for defamation.

“I’m really in pain; why will anyone concoct such evil lies just to create animosity for me? I will take legal action against them,” she added.