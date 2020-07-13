Real Madrid moved within touching distance of the Spanish title with a 2-1 victory over Granada which saw Karim Benzema and Ferland Mendy find the back of the net.

Zinedine Zidane’s side now knows that a win over Villarreal on Thursday night will see them officially crowned champions, with Los Blancos four points clear of Barcelona at the top of La Liga with just two games left to play.

It took the visitors to the Nuevo Los Carmenes just 10 minutes to open the scoring, with Mendy lashing home a finish at the near post with ferocious power.

READ ALSO

Benzema doubled Real Madrid’s advantage six minutes later, curling home from 12 yards out following a rapid counter-attack.

Granada gave themselves hope of a comeback early in the second half when Darwin Machis finished off a chance after Casemiro had conceded possession cheaply, but Real Madrid held on for a significant victory which moves them closer to the title.