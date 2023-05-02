The chiefs of Adele in the Oti Region have appealed to the government and the Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs to establish a traditional council to aid them in mobilising resources for national development.

The Adele people are primarily engaged in farming and other occupations and are known for their peaceful nature.

During the final funeral ceremony of the late paramount chief Nana Opoku Anto III at Tutukpene, the Twafohene of Adele, Nana Owusu Atta, spoke on behalf of the chiefs and revealed that the late paramount chief had started the process of gazetting all his sub-chiefs before his demise, making government intervention necessary to continue the process.

Nkwanta-Adele Chief, Nana Amoah Boafo II, urged all citizens in the area to emulate the selflessness of the late paramount chief, who ruled for over 46 years and dedicated himself to the development of the region.

He also stressed the need for unity and development in the area.

The Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, was present at the funeral to mourn with the people.

In his address, he commended the people for maintaining peace in the area and pledged that the ministry would continue to work closely with the chiefs and queens of the area to ensure development.

He also revealed that the ministry is considering amending the chieftaincy Act to give power to chiefs and queens to participate in some government decisions.